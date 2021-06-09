Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

