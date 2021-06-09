Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $833.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

