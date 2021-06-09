Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.