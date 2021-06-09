Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $278.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $175.35 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,140.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

