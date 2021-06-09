Bottos Market Cap Hits $964,409.98 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $964,409.98 and approximately $47,348.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.93 or 0.00907344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.08922912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

