Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $409,797.71 and approximately $37,002.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.