Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of BOX worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BOX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

