Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

BYDGF stock opened at $176.99 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.68.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

