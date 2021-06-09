BP (LON:BP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $305.86

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.86 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 322.30 ($4.21). BP shares last traded at GBX 319.20 ($4.17), with a volume of 14,241,174 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -38.17%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

About BP (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

