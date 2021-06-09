BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPXXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

