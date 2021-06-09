Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Brady worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 799,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after buying an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after buying an additional 616,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,466,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRC opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

