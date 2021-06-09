Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Get Brenntag alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.