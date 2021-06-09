Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.