Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $371.34

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 371.34 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 368 ($4.81), with a volume of 19586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.82).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.