Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.