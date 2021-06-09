Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $31.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

