Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

AWH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 250,794 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.