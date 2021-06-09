Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.15). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

