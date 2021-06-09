Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -213.76 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.