Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.05). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,706 shares of company stock worth $2,306,542. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 402,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

