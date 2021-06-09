Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $801.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a PEG ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the period.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.