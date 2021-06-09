Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veru by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 164,948 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

