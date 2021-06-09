Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,182. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 471.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 624,489 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

