Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce sales of $72.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO posted sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

