Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

HUBB stock opened at $189.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.73. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

