Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,482,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 372,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,002,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its position in KeyCorp by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.