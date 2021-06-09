Brokers Issue Forecasts for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$485.93 million and a P/E ratio of 65.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Insiders sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

