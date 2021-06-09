Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.73) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

