Brokers Offer Predictions for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.08 EPS.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 billion.
Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $116.50.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.
