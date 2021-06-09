Brokers Offer Predictions for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.08 EPS.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

