Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BBU opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

