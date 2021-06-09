Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) is Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Bruker accounts for approximately 5.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Bruker worth $34,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

BRKR traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,773. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

