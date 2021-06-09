BSC Station 1-Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. BSC Station has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00207688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.60 or 0.01380753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,470.68 or 1.00345431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

