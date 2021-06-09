BTIG Research Boosts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $40.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,729. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $31.95.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

