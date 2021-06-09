BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. BTRS has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

