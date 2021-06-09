Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,493.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,494.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,328.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.