Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 336 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

