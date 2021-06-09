Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.