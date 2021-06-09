Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.