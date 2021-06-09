Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,287 ($29.88). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 644,434 shares trading hands.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,345.62.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). In the last three months, insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.