Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $141,654.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 122.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $273.06 million and approximately $141,654.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 199% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.64 or 0.00738484 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

