Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $160,265.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $87.22 million and $160,265.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00736465 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

