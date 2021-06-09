ByteNext Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118,262.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $933,514.62 and approximately $118,262.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00219573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00209729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.02 or 0.01369678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37,337.60 or 0.99880305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

