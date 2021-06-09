Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.76 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $113.65 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00460298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,683,153,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,868,144 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

