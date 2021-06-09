BZEdge One Day Volume Tops $86.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $86.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

