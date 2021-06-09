Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $177.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

