CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00240744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00211738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.01283448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,380.90 or 0.99945072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.