Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 6,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

