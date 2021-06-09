Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-2.93 EPS.
CPB stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 336,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.11.
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
