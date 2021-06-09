Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,834,131 shares.The stock last traded at $46.49 and had previously closed at $49.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

