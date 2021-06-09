Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.5% to -3.0% to $8.39-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-2.930 EPS.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.11.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

