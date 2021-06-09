Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LON GGP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 21.80 ($0.28). 15,064,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,635,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.03. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £857.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

