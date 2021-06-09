Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

